De Bruyne inspires Manchester City to victory over Crystal Palace

Manchester City maintained their title challenge in ruthless fashion as Kevin de Bruyne contributed to three goals in a victory over Crystal Palace . In an entertaining encounter, Palace stunned City with an early opener from Jean-Philippe Mateta, before De Bruyne's wonderful finish pulled the visitors level in the first half. Mateta raced on to a pass from Adam Wharton and slotted the ball inside the far corner in only the third minute as noise erupted from the stands at Selhurst Park.

Palace's Jordan Ayew struck the crossbar as Oliver Glasner's side showed plenty of attacking threat but they were undone in the second half as City were clinical. Having earlier made a crucial stop to deny Erling Haaland finishing off a clever De Bruyne through-ball, home goalkeeper Dean Henderson was unable to block Rico Lewis' strike within two minutes of the second half

