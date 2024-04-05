Ederson could return for Manchester City against Crystal Palace

Ederson could return to the Manchester City squad against Crystal Palace but two stars remain sidelined. Kyle Walker picked up an injury in England's friendly with Brazil that leaves him a major doubt for the Real Madrid game, and Nathan Ake has not recovered yet from the blow he suffered against Arsenal at the weekend. However, Ederson is close to coming back from his injury, having been out since the Liverpool game when Stefan Ortega came on to replace him in the second half at Anfield.

Speaking at his press conference ahead of the game with Palace, Pep Guardiola said. "Eddy is much better, maybe he will be on the list. Nathan and Kyle are out.

