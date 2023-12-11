Manchester City Council Leader Optimistic about City's Progress

Bev Craig, leader of Manchester City Council, expresses optimism about the city's progress and believes it is on the brink of a new Golden Age. Recent developments include Chanel's catwalk in the Northern Quarter, the English National Opera's move to Manchester, and Danny Boyle's reimagining of The Matrix. Additionally, Co-op Live and Therme Manchester are expected to open soon, adding to the city's leisure attractions.





