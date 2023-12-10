Fortnite Introduces New Survival Game Mode with Lego Bricks

Crafting has always been a key part of the online shooter, which has more than 400 million registered players. Now it has released an entirely new survival game mode, where players will do their crafting with Lego bricks. The new game mode can be accessed by launching Fortnite - which is free-to-play on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Switch.
Fortnite technically has multiple game modes, but its online battle royale is by far its most popular, where up to 100 players compete to be the last one standing. Minecraft, on the other hand, is a survival game in which players build structures as well as craft tools and weapons. When Fortnite first released it came with a similar crafting survival mode, named Fortnite: Save the World, which was released before its battle royale mode even existed. But the extraordinary popularity of Fortnite: Battle Royale - itself inspired by the Japanese thriller film of the same name and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds - completely dwarfed the game's other modes, and Fortnite is now known to most as an online shooter with crafting element
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »
Source: VideoGamerCom - 🏆 83. / 55 Read more »
Source: pcgamer - 🏆 38. / 67 Read more »
Source: VideoGamerCom - 🏆 83. / 55 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »