Political Enemies Plotting Against the Government in Italian Restaurant

Over dishes of ravioli and sliced calves liver, washed down by bottles of southern Italian red, Rishi Sunak's political enemies plotted their next moves against the Government. The venue was Giovanni's, a long-established family Italian restaurant in London's Covent Garden run by Sicilian aristocrat Count Pino Ragona and whose walls are bedecked with pictures of celebrity customers such as Frank Sinatra – and Liz Truss.

The conspirators, a determined cabal of MPs and political strategists, were busy turning a torrent of headlines damaging to the Prime Minister, previously described as a 'grid of s***', into 'an advent calendar of s***'. The intention was to leave No 10 reeling from a series of blows in the wake of last month's sacking of Suella Braverman as Home Secretary. Her brutally personal parting-shot letter was followed last week by the resignation of Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick over Sunak's plans to use emergency legislation to rescue his scheme to send Channel migrants to Rwanda, which he felt did not go far enoug





