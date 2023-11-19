Manchester City Beats Manchester United in Women's Super League

Manchester City bounced back from successive defeats to beat rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford and put their Women's Super League title challenge back on track. In front of a record 43,615 crowd for a Manchester United WSL game, Gareth Taylor's side reminded the city of their superiority in the women's game, coming from behind to seal victory despite having only 10 players for the final 15 minutes.

United captain Katie Zelem had put the hosts in front, scoring from the penalty spot after England defender Alex Greenwood blocked Melvine Malard's shot with her arm. However, City's Jill Roord and team-mate Lauren Hemp scored within two minutes of each other to turn the game around in the visitors' favour, and they added a third after the break when Khadjia Shaw charged down goalkeeper Mary Earps' clearance. With City seemingly in control, United were given a lifeline when Laia Aleixandri was sent off for a second booking, but Marc Skinner's side could not find a response





