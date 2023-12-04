Calls for Nottingham City Council Leader to Step Down

Earlier this year, after 43 years of membership, Mr Ahmed began his Nottingham City Council career in 1987 and served twice as a portfolio holder. He now calls for Councillor Mellen to step down as the Leader of Nottingham City Council, citing 'sheer mismanagement' as the main reason for the council's financial situation. He also demands the resignation of Mel Barrett, the Chief Executive of Nottingham City Council. This comes after the council issued a Section 114 notice on November 29.





nottslive » / 🏆 96. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nottingham City Council Faces Bankruptcy Notice Due to Financial CrisisNottinghamshire Live understands that an official announcement from the council could be made in the coming days.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Pay Rise for Officials Monitoring Improvements at Nottingham City CouncilThe top official's daily fee will be increasing to £1,000.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Nottingham City Council Considers Bankruptcy DeclarationBirmingham City Council was the last authority to effectively declare bankruptcy and Nottingham looks set to do the same.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Nottingham City Council Faces £23 Million Budget DeficitNottingham City Council is at risk of not being able to balance its budget this year due to a projected £23 million deficit. The council has already planned to cut non-essential spending, but further measures may be necessary. There are reports that the council may issue a Section 114 notice, effectively declaring bankruptcy.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Nottingham City Council faces £23m financial shortfallNottingham City Council says it will need to "consider the appropriate next steps" amid a forecasted £23 million black hole in its finances.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Nottingham City Council considers selling off assets to address financial gapNottingham City Council's leader says the authority will have to "look at everything" when it comes to selling off assets to try and plug a £23 million gap in its finances this year. Councillor David Mellen has also confirmed that there is a "possibility" of the Labour-led authority effectively declaring bankruptcy by issuing a Section 114 notice.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »