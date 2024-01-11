Larne woman named town's 'Greatest Loser' for losing 9 stone

Joanne Tweed from Larne has been named the town’s ‘Greatest Loser’ four consecutive years on the trot for losing 9 stone. She is now a Slimming World Diamond Member and feels fabulous.





