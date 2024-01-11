Civil servants hit back at former ministers over Post Office scandal

Civil servants have hit back at 'cowardly' former ministers who have criticised them for their alleged failure to act on the Post Office Horizon scandal. A blame-game is under way following the ITV drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office, which depicted how hundreds of sub-postmasters and sub-postmistresses were wrongly held responsible for accounting errors created by the faulty Horizon IT software.

Sir Ed Davey and Lord Peter Mandelson, who are both facing questions for their roles as postal affairs minister and business secretary during the scandal, have laid some of the blame at the door of civil servants - with the latter arguing that officials should have been 'more focused and cognisant of what was going on' and that they 'failed' to protect ministers. And in an interview with Sky News, Sir Ed, the Liberal Democrat leader, accused officials in the Department for Business, Innovation and Skills of 'lying to me' over the scanda





