The best camera for beginners is one that's more capable at photography than a phone, but won't cost as much as a new car, or be too complex for a newbie to operate. Our reviewers are photographers themselves and spend days with each camera they test to put it through its paces. So we've drawn on their expertise to bring together the best cameras for beginners in one place.

Our team of expert reviewers have included all types of beginner cameras on this list, including DSLRs, mirrorless cameras, compacts and even an instant film camera for knockabout fun. This mirrorless camera has stood the test of time thanks to solid fundamentals. Its 24.3MP APS-C sensor offers the perfect size and resolution for beginners, and the autofocus and burst-shooting capabilities are excellent, as are the E-mount lenses.The chunky ergonomic of DSLRs make them still a good choice for beginners, and they can be great value. The D3500 offers excellent handling and comes with a photography tutor mode to teach beginners the rope





