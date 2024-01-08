Private Company's Moon Landing in Jeopardy Due to Propulsion Problem

A private company's moon landing is in jeopardy due to a propulsion problem that prevented the spacecraft from pointing towards the sun for power. Astrobotic Technology's lander, named Peregrine, was launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station but encountered the issue about seven hours after liftoff. The company stated that if the propulsion system is at fault, it could jeopardize the ability of the spacecraft to soft land on the moon on Feb. 23.





