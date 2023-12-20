Woman found guilty of involvement in 'Beast of the Ardennes' murders

A woman has been found guilty of involvement in the murders of three people, including a British student, by a man dubbed the 'Beast of the Ardennes'. Monique Olivier, who was already serving a life prison sentence for her part in other murders, was tried 33 years after Joanna Parrish was killed in the French city of Auxerre. Olivier was found guilty of complicity in her murder, as well as those of Marie-Angele Domece in 1988 and Estelle Mouzin in 2003.

She has now been handed a second life sentence, with a minimum prison term of 20 years. Her head remained bowed, with her eyes almost completely closed, throughout the sentencing - in which the gruesome details about the murders were read out. Speaking after the hearing, Joanna's father, Roger Parrish, said his family were 'satisfied' that the court had 'recognised Monique Olivier's part in the murder of our daughter and sister'. 'There's never been any doubt in our minds at all that she was equally responsible for the murder of Joanna and the other completely innocent victims,' he sai





