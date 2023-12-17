Finding Acceptance as a Trans Woman and Christian

‘He shall not judge by what his eyes see, or decide by what his ears hear; but with righteousness he shall judge the poor.’ So goes Isaiah 11, the reading from the Bible that I was invited to deliver at St John’s Timberhill’s carol service two years ago. I had only recently joined the congregation and felt both honoured to be asked and nervous to be standing in front of a group of people I did not know well.

It is a small church that seems to overflow itself, crowded with candles, icons, and an inexhaustible supply of biscuits. That night, it was crammed to the rafters with the queer community of Norwich, many of whom had dressed up for the occasion. There were so many glittering and glamorous headpieces that the priest – in his purple chasuble – was in danger of looking underdressed. As I stepped up to the lectern, I felt a surge of emotion. Here were my people. As a trans woman and a Christian in the UK, finding acceptance hasn’t always been eas





MetroUK » / 🏆 13. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The 50 Dunks Project: Finding Adventure in WaterA woman embarks on a challenge to dunk in 50 different bodies of water before turning 50, as a way to find adventure and escape the stresses of adulthood.

Source: HuffPostUK - 🏆 108. / 51 Read more »

Finding Traditional Irish Pubs in New EnglandIn New England, many of the traditional-feeling Irish pubs tend to be found in city neighborhoods, but don't overlook this one in a Cape Cod shopping center.

Source: NECN - 🏆 20. / 71 Read more »

Finding the Best Breast Pump for Your Feeding JourneyWhen you are setting out on your feeding journey, finding the best breast pump is crucial. Learn about the different types of breast pumps and find the one that suits your needs.

Source: MotherAndBaby - 🏆 128. / 51 Read more »

Emma Barnett returns from maternity leaveOpinion | How to find happiness in your life – right now My mission is now to actively find the fun and laugh where I can, Emmabarnett writes

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Body of Woman Found Near River Bank in BuryPolice and fire crews have taped off an area of woodland near the River Roch in Bury after finding the body of a 46-year-old woman. Emergency services were called to the scene following reports of a concern for her welfare.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Stay Warm and Save Money with a Hoodie BlanketDiscover how people are finding ways to keep warm without draining their bank account by buying a hoodie blanket. Amazon offers a budget-friendly option for just £17.99, down from £30.99.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »