Scots Woman Organizes Christmas Party for Children in Need

A Scots woman known for her charitable acts has been heralded as "an angel" for selflessly dedicating her time to those in need. Donna Squires, 58, has become well known for her charitable acts around Edinburgh. Her latest good deed involved organising a christmas party for over 100 children and 80 adults in Broomhouse.

Donna, who helps to run the local I Love Broomhouse Facebook group, said that she was motivated to organise the party so that no child would go without festive cheer this holiday season, reports Edinburgh Live. Donna added that working class families are often priced out of such events, so she thought it important to insure that no one in the community was left out. However, her Christmas generosity didn’t stop there. Donna also worked with a team of volunteers to organise festive hampers to pensioners and families who needed a helping hand. The loving volunteer has been branded as an “angel” by a mother she helped with others in the community saying that she goes above and beyond to help those in need all year roun





