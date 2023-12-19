How to Keep Your Family Safe from Covid This Christmas

A doctor has explained how to avoid making your family ill this Christmas – and what to do if you catch the virus, with Covid cases continuing to rise in the UK Christmas is less than a week away and despite families trying to avoiding sickness bugs – everyone seems to know someone who is poorly right now. And with Covid rates continuing to rise , many will be wondering what the best way is to keep their extended family memebers safe over the festive period.

After official covid restrictions were lifted almost two years ago, in theory you can mix with family if you have the virus – but should you? One doctor says not and has urged families to 'swerve' a family Christmas if infected. Get 20% off top London hotel DWP announces major Universal Credit changes 'Incredible' Aldi wine reduced to just £





Netmums » / 🏆 42. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

10 Hacks to Keep Your House Warm This WinterLearn 10 hacks to keep your house warm during the winter months without spending extra money on energy bills. Tips include bleeding radiators and adjusting furniture and blinds.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Mother appeals to council to keep Larne play park openThe mother of Larne schoolgirl Scarlett Rossborough has appealed to Mid and East Antrim Borough Council to keep a play park earmarked for closure open. Carolanne Rodgers is urging the council to reconsider a proposal to shut the playground at Bardic Drive in the town’s Antiville estate.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Top Ten Toys for Christmas 2023 Announced by AmazonChildhood favourites through the years including Barbie, Furby, Pokémon, and LEGO Star Wars toys have made Amazon’s list of Top Ten Toys for Christmas 2023. This year’s list also includes educational toys and toys under £20. The Multibank charity initiative will donate hundreds of toys to families in need.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Christmas Displays and Installations at Historic HousesDiscover the festive tradition of visiting historic houses during Christmas and explore four popular displays in the region. Castle Howard stands out with its impressive 30-foot tall indoor Christmas tree.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Christmas Traditions: Movies, Meals, and GiftsAlison and Paul Bartram from The Heart Gallery and Yorkshire Gallery share their Christmas traditions of watching movies, enjoying home-cooked meals, and opening gifts. Sarah Woods from Woods of Harrogate talks about the excitement of seeing her children's faces light up on Christmas morning.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Crafting Emporium Founder Encourages Homemade Gifts for ChristmasThe founder of crafting emporium Crafter’s Companion encourages people to make homemade gifts for Christmas, emphasizing the importance of creativity and personal touch.

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »