Top Ten Toys for Christmas 2023 Announced by Amazon

Childhood favourites through the years including Barbie, Furby, Pokémon, and LEGO Star Wars toys have made Amazon’s list of Top Ten Toys for Christmas 2023. These nostalgic names and iconic franchises have been chosen by Amazon experts and feature alongside trending toys including LOL Surprise Magic Flyers, Asmodee’s Dobble card game, and Mini Brands’ collectible toys, which were released to mark Disney’s 100th anniversary.

This year’s Top Ten list also includes educational toys and toys under £20. Hundreds of toys from the must-have list will be donated to families in need in time for Christmas, as part of The Multibank charity initiative, founded by former Prime Minister Gordon Brown and Amazon. The Multibank initiative, which launched in 2022, was created to meet the needs of families and individuals living in poverty. The two Multibank sites in Lochgelly, Fife, and in Wigan operate as a “click and collect” service for over 1,000 local charities and professionals to access surplus goods for people in nee





