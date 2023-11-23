Mother appeals to council to keep Larne play park open

The mother of Larne schoolgirl Scarlett Rossborough has appealed to Mid and East Antrim Borough Council to keep a play park earmarked for closure open. Carolanne Rodgers is urging the council to reconsider a proposal to shut the playground at Bardic Drive in the town’s Antiville estate.

The play park is one of a number in Larne, Carrickfergus and Ballymena which are under threat of closure and one in which the council says equipment is “no longer fit for purpose” and would require a “full refurbishment”. The site is likely to become a grass area. A four-week community consultation is due to commence in December with signage expected to be put in place to advise local users of those facing closure. In a bid to save the park, Carolanne, together with Coast Road DUP Councillor Andrew Clarke, is calling on the community to sign an online petition asking the council to refurbish Bardic Drive play park and rename it ‘Scarlett’s Park





