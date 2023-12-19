Wycombe Wanderers suffer eighth consecutive league game without a win

Taylor Perry's first-half strike made it eight league games without a win for Wycombe Wanderers as Shrewsbury Town won for the third time in four league and cup games. Matt Bloomfield's hosts started off the better and nearly took the lead on 21 minutes when Luke Leahy saw his free-kick tipped over the bar by Marko Marosi, before David Wheeler fired wide six minutes later.

For large parts of the contest, Wycombe dominated possession and bossed the ball, with Shrewsbury having little to no attacking threat.Perry, who was making his first appearance since returning from injury, picked up the ball from range to smash a terrific drive beyond Max Stryjek for his third goal of the season. Wanderers pushed on in the final 15 minutes as Kieran Sadlier, on his first league start for the club, Sam Vokes and Garath McCleary all went close, but Marosi was on hand to deny the chasing Chairboys.Attempt missed. Kieran Sadlier (Wycombe Wanderers) left footed shot from very close range is too high. Assisted by Josh Scowen.Attempt save





BBCShropshire » / 🏆 86. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Comedian Faces Backlash for Joking About Matthew Perry's DeathComedian Hans Kim has faced backlash for making a joke about Matthew Perry's death just weeks after the Friends star passed away. In a stand-up routine posted on TikTok, Kim joked about Perry dying alone in a hot tub. The joke has been criticized as disrespectful and insensitive.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Taylor Swift Grateful for Boyfriend Travis Kelce's Support After Fan's Death at ConcertTaylor Swift expresses gratitude for her boyfriend Travis Kelce's support as she mourns the loss of a fan who died at her concert in Brazil. Kelce has been a significant source of comfort for Swift during this difficult time.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Joe Biden Mixes Up Taylor Swift and Britney Spears While Pardoning TurkeysJoe Biden mistakenly mentions Britney Spears instead of Taylor Swift while pardoning turkeys at the White House. The president celebrates his 81st birthday today and jokes about his age. He pardons a pair of turkeys named Liberty and Bell for Thanksgiving.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Stayed in Hotel Room After Show PostponementTravis Kelce reveals that he and Taylor Swift stayed in their hotel room all evening after her show in Buenos Aires was postponed due to thunderstorms.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Taylor Swift Fan Fatally Stabbed After Show in Rio de JaneiroA Taylor Swift fan named Gabriel Milhomem Santos was fatally stabbed after attending one of her shows in Rio de Janeiro. Santos, 25, was wearing a 'Swifties' friendship bracelet when he was attacked while resting on Copacabana beach. He was with his two cousins who had gone for a swim. Santos woke up in the middle of the assault and later died. His family will lay him to rest in his hometown.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Taylor Swift Pays Tribute to Fan Who Died in BrazilTaylor Swift appeared teary-eyed during her live show in Rio De Janeiro as she paid tribute to a fan who died due to the extreme heat currently sweeping Brazil. Ana Clara Benevides, 23, died ahead of the singer’s show

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »