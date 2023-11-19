Christmas Displays and Installations at Historic Houses

For many people, visiting one of our historic houses over the festive season has become as much a family tradition as going to the panto, tucking into turkey on the big day and watching reruns of classic TV comedy shows. These Christmas displays and installations have become a popular fixture in our calendar and this year’s offer looks like being another yuletide extravaganza.

Here are four from around the region that you might enjoy… Castle Howard When it comes to Christmas trees, no one does them quite like Castle Howard, and this year is no exception. “It’s nearly 30 feet tall,” says Abbi Ollive, director of marketing and visitors at the country estate near Malton. “We think it’s the largest indoor Christmas tree of any Christmas installation in the country.” Visitor numbers over the festive season have more than doubled since 2017 – last year they sold 12,000 mince pies, 9,000 hot turkey rolls and 6,000 glasses of mulled win





