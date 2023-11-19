Keeping your home warm during the winter months can be tricky as temperatures drop and energy prices remain high. However, there are a number of tips and tricks you can try to make your home more energy efficient as well as keeping things cosy without adding lots of extra money to your bills at the end of the month. To help out, TikTok account @thatpropertyguy shared 10 hacks to help keep your house warm, with some as simple as moving your furniture a little or closing your blinds.

The social media video has been liked more than 115,000 times with more than 8,000 people sharing the clip to help out others. So, to help you keep cosy for less, here are the top 10 tips. 10 hacks to keep your house warm this winter 1. Bleed your radiators This can help make your radiators run more efficiently as it will allow them to heat up properly. You should do this every year before the winter weather settles to make sure you are not colder or spending more money than you need to be. 2..





🏆 8. Daily_Record » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Glenn Youngkin STUNNED in Virginia as Democrats keep the state Senate and flip House of Delegates:...Virginia 's Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin was handed a stunning defeat in Tuesday's General Assembly elections, with Democrats flipping the House of Delegates and retaining the state Senate.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

The ‘Utah Way’ — Kyle Whittingham’s Utes keep making do and keep winningDespite a catalog of injuries, the back-to-back Pac-12 champions are still in the thick of the race in the conference’s swan song.

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Creepy doll going house-to-house to warn of Lough Neagh neglect curseThe 'Lough Neagh neglected doll' is called Megan and she comes with warnings of a curse

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Kim Kardashian transforms her house into the most 'epic haunted house ever'The SKIMS founder is mom of four

Source: hellomag - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Police go house to house to try and find missing man not seen in two weeksThe 57-year-old hasn't been seen since leaving his home in Annna after 9.45pm on October 17

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war: House to house fighting in Gaza as dead near ‘10,000’Another large barrage of explosions has been reported in northern Gaza in the past hour, with reports communications and the internet have again been cut off. The Israeli army said today it had now struck 'over two and a half thousand terror targets'.

Source: Channel4News - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »