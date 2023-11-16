Glastonbury Festival 2024 Tickets on Sale

Tickets for Glastonbury Festival 2024 will go on sale today, November 16, and Sunday, November 19. Earlier this month, registration was reopened due to a scheduled review of the details of the Glastonbury Festival registration database. Tickets for the festival will now be available for purchase today (November 16) for tickets plus coach. General admission tickets will go on sale this Sunday, November 19.

saw the Arctic Monkeys top the bill on the Pyramid Stage on Friday, US rockers Guns N’ Roses on Saturday and Sir Elton John on Sunday night. Yusuf/Cat Stevens performed in the teatime legends slot on Sunday afternoon, followed by classic rock outfit Blondie.Stages across the 900-acre site hosted a range of world-class music stars as well as speeches by politicians, film screenings, and theatre and circus performances. In 2024, the event will return toWe'll be bringing you everything you need to know, including ticket prices, coach packages, availability and more. Follow along below for live updates as Glastonbury 2024 tickets go on sal

