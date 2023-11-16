Super Mario RPG Returns on Nintendo Switch with Enhanced Graphics and Soundtrack

Arriving later on in the Super NES's lifecycle in 1996, Super Mario RPG from Nintendo and Square found huge success - and while it went on to inspire games such as Paper Mario, this unique Mario role-playing experience remained sequestered away on Nintendo's 16-bit hardware - until now. Super Mario RPG returns on Nintendo Switch courtesy of developer ArtePiazza and its partners.

This is a complete rebuilding of the original game boasting fully 3D graphics, a freshly arranged soundtrack and plenty of enhancements designed to introduce Mario's role playing adventure to a new audience. In its original form, Super Mario RPG follows the trend of pre-rendered visuals that had become popular during the mid-90s. Yet, despite this, Mario RPG's isometric perspective and unique stylings ultimately lends it a different feel compared to most other games on the Super NES. It was as if players were invited to peak into a collection of intricately sculpted Mario themed dioramas - a visual design that Nintendo never really revisite

