The Year of the Self: Bumble predicts a shift in dating trends for 2024

According to women-first dating app Bumble, 2024 is set to be The Year of the Self when it comes to dating – with more people looking inwards to figure out what they really want when it comes to love. Frankly, we’re all for it. The latest Bumble dating trend report has landed, and suggests that we’ll be placing more value on ‘emotional vulnerability, self-acceptance, and shared priorities’ as we reject the ‘constant strive for perfection.’ Now that’s hot.

Bumble’s research shows that more than half (57%) of women surveyed are going into 2024 with a clear view of what they really want from their romantic lives.We know the ins and outs of physical intimacy – but what about emotional intimacy? For people today, and particularly women, attraction is boiling down to one thing: emotional intimacy. As lovely as instant attraction might be singles are increasingly focusing on finding security, safety, and understandin

