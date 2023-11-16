Fashion brand founder donates profits to charity after mental health struggle

The founder of a fashion brand in the west end is donating all profits to charity after a struggle with his mental health motivated him to change his business model. Ross Geddes, 37, launched Finnieston Clothing, on Byres Road, back in 2020. The fashion brand sells workwear-inspired fits both in store and online. After becoming successful over the years, it will this week be opening a new store in the Shawlands area, where he lives. But, it wasn't a smooth-sailing journey for the dad-of-one.

Just a few months after launching, Finnieston Clothing was forced to close its Byres Road shop due to lockdown which sparked a mental health battle for Ross. He used this experience to make major lifestyle changes as he explored his mental health and ADHD diagnosis

