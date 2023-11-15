Gender Gap in Tech: A Weakening of Democracy

Schoolgirls score as high, or higher, than boys in science and mathematics. But the older they get, the less likely they are to study technical subjects, or make careers in them. Women are particularly absent from high-tech jobs. In the world’s 20 leading economies, they account for only a quarter of workers in data and artificial intelligence, 15 per cent of engineers, and just 12 per cent of those in cloud computing, according to the World Bank.

This gender gap in tech is not just a waste of potential talent — it is also a weakening of democracy, argues Dora Palfi, co-founder of imagi, a Swedish start-up that wants to help redress the balance. “If we believe that tech is our future, and we know that women are not equally involved, logically it means women don’t have the same chance to shape the future,” Palfi says. “Tech jobs are not just great careers . . . beyond that, tech has a disproportionate power to shape the world — so we need diversity among the creators if it is going to benefit everyon

