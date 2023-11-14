Nottingham City Council considers selling off assets to address financial gap

Nottingham City Council's leader says the authority will have to "look at everything" when it comes to selling off assets to try and plug a £23 million gap in its finances this year. Councillor David Mellen has also confirmed that there is a "possibility" of the Labour-led authority effectively declaring bankruptcy by issuing a Section 114 notice.

It comes after Nottinghamshire Live reported last week that the council was on the verge of doing so and, when asked whether this was possible on Tuesday (November 14), Councillor Mellen said: "That's a decision for the finance officer. Although of course he's talked to us about the possibility of that, it hasn't been issued yet." One method the city council has been using in recent years to try and achieve savings has been by selling off its assets. Councillor Mellen says all assets worth over £1 million are being considered for sale, but added that heritage sites such as Newstead Abbey and Wollaton Hall would be "unlikely" candidates for disposa

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: NOTTSLİVE »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NOTTSLİVE: Nottingham City Council Faces £23 Million Budget Deficit Nottingham City Council is at risk of not being able to balance its budget this year due to a projected £23 million deficit. The council has already planned to cut non-essential spending, but further measures may be necessary. There are reports that the council may issue a Section 114 notice, effectively declaring bankruptcy.

Source: nottslive | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: New Look's 'non-itchy' £23 sale jumper that fans are 'buying in more colours'The retailer has hailed its stylish jumper as an 'autumn/winter staple'.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

NOTTSLİVE: Nottingham City Council faces £23m financial shortfall Nottingham City Council says it will need to "consider the appropriate next steps" amid a forecasted £23 million black hole in its finances.

Source: nottslive | Read more »

NOTTSLİVE: Nottingham Forest Fan Given Second Chance to Perform Last Post at City GroundLatest Nottingham Forest news from NottinghamshireLive as the Reds share a classy video on Armistice Day

Source: nottslive | Read more »

NOTTSLİVE: Police Incident Causes Disruption in Nottingham City CentreA police incident in Nottingham City Centre has caused disruption to tram services and road closures. Emergency services were called to the scene after a man was found collapsed in the street. It is believed to have been caused by a medical episode.

Source: nottslive | Read more »

NOTTSLİVE: Brighton handed another major blow ahead of Nottingham ForestLatest Nottingham Forest news from NottinghamshireLive as Reds will host Brighton at the City Ground

Source: nottslive | Read more »