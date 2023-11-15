Teenager killed while working underage for Deliveroo sparks calls for tighter restrictions

Apps like Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats allow riders to appoint 'substitutes'. The heartbroken mother and step-father of a teenager killed while working underage for Deliveroo have spoken out, calling for tighter restrictions on ID checks when 'substitute' riders are used - saying 'he just wanted to earn money'. Leo, whose surname his family are reluctant to reveal for fear of reprisals in their local community, died aged 17 while riding a borrowed motorbike he was using to deliver food.

The minimum age to deliver for the firm is 18 but Leo was working for the company after getting the job via a rented Deliveroo account, which he first signed up for two years earlier at just 15. The teenager's step-father Patrick and mother Petra were interviewed following a BBC investigation into how underage children are sold delivery jobs on the online black market - and are able to do so because major food apps let riders nominate a 'substitute' to cover for them if they can't make a shift. Currently, a stand-in employee isn't subject to the same ID checks

