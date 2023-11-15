Smartwatch for Children Labelled 'Creepiest' Tech Gadget Ever

A popular smartwatch for children that tracks users' locations and discreetly listens into their conversations has been labelled one of the 'creepiest' tech gadgets ever. The £170 Angel Watch was launched in the UK late last year as a 'child-safe wearable mobile phone' that lets parents 'find and track' their youngsters.

But the Mozilla Foundation has warned against buying the device 'at all costs' because, despite collecting huge amounts of sensitive data, it does not even have a privacy policy. The privacy campaigner's annual report found children's smart toys and apps were the 'worst in class' when it came to hoovering up user data. Another product highlighted was an AI robot called Moxie, which is designed to talk to children using an in-built chatbot to help them learn social skill

