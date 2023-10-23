Watford's Sporting Director Cristiano Giaretta Hopes for Stability with New Head Coach

Even allowing for the generally short tenure of a Watford head coach, it’s unlikely that when he joined the club as sporting director in summer 2020, Cristiano Giaretta expected to be working with his eighth different head coach just three years later. The first seven averaged 19 games each, and the current incumbent – Valerien Ismael – is yet to reach that figure.

However, with a new contract signed and an even more vehement assertion that the Frenchman is the choice to oversee a proper rebuild, it may just be that Giaretta gets to work with someone for more than the ten months achieved by Xisco Munoz. Indeed, Giaretta played a key role in hiring Ismael, and he was someone the club had in their sights well before May this year.“During each season we will follow up on players we like for future transfer windows, but we also follow some managers – and we started to follow Valerien when he was at Barnsley,” Giaretta explaine

