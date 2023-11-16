France's Musée National de la Marine Reopens After Renovations

France’s Musée National de la Marine has been brought up to date by a team comprising h2o Architectes, Snøhetta and exhibition designers Casson Mann. The national maritime museum reopens this month after a six-year closure for renovations. Until its closure in 2017, this was where maritime experts would pore over historic artefacts, and where retired naval types would enthuse about the joys of model ships to their grandchildren.

Its home is Gabriel Davioud and Jules Bourdais’ gently curving 1878 Palais du Trocadéro, which was reworked by architects Louis-Hippolyte Boileau, Jacques Carlu and Léon Azéma into the Palais de Chaillot for the 1937 World’s Fair. Its front door is right next to that of the Musée de l'Homme, and it’s the last museum in Paris’s Colline de Chaillot area to go through a major overhaul

