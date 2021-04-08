Four Hotels in Lancashire and Cumbria Receive Prestigious Awards

From the scenic Lake District to a Michelin-star establishment in Lancashire, four hotels in Lancashire and Cumbria have received prestigious awards. The Good Hotel Awards 2023/24 have announced their winners, with the four hotels gaining a Gold Seal or Blue Ribbon - meaning they're well loved by the guests that stay there. These include Northcote - an establishment famed for its Michelin-starred restaurant and exceptional standards.
Others include Ribby Hall in Wrea Green, best known for its spa and two in Cumbria - Applegarth Villa and Restaurant in Windermere as well as the Swan Hotel and Spar in Ulverston. READ MORE: Northcote, Langho Advertised as 'luxury rooms and suites in the Ribble Valley', the hotel was given a Gold Seal for their rooms, service and quality with high customer satisfaction over a three-year period. With 26 rooms in total, they are all individual so no two stays are the same. The range of rooms include 18 Manor House Rooms on the ground, first and second floor and seven Garden Lodge Suite
