Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford Shine at National Book Awards

Kaia Gerber and her supermodel mom Cindy Crawford lead the glamour at the 74th National Book Awards, held at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on Wednesday. The model, 22 — who was also joined by her glamorous mom, 57, at starry Planet Omega party the night prior — cut a chic figure in a sleeveless floor-length brown gown that showed off her toned arms. The Vogue cover girl wore her glossy chocolate strands parted in the middle and cascading down her shoulders in a straight style.

She wore minimal accessories, opting only for a pair of delicate gold earrings and matching gold ring. As for glam, the star rocked a bronze shadow and nude matte lipstick. Meanwhile 90s supermodel Cindy wowed in a business chic look, wearing a white silk cami underneath a crisp white blazer and fitted pant

