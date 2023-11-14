China's National Women's Congress Signals Shift in Government's Thinking

Every five years China holds a national women’s congress. Like the country’s annual plenary session of parliament or the Communist Party’s own five-yearly congress, the gathering of women is a pomp-filled affair, taking place on the red carpets and under the gaudy chandeliers of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Few people pay much attention to it. But at this year’s event, held in late October, subtle changes in rhetoric from top officials raised some eyebrows.

They seemed to confirm a shift in the government’s thinking about the role of women in society. For decades officials have reiterated the government’s commitment to equality of the sexes at each meeting of the congress, often using boilerplate language introduced by Jiang Zemin, then China’s leader, in 1995. But in the opening address at this year’s gathering, Ding Xuexiang omitted the standard phrasing—or any version of it. Mr Ding, a member of the Politburo Standing Committee, the party’s apex decision-making body, did have some advice for women

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: THEECONOMİST »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MENNEWSDESK: Five-star Manchester United pummel West Ham in Women's Super LeagueFive goals from five different Man Utd players who outclassed West Ham on the Sunday afternoon

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

THEECONOMİST: As Ukrainian men head off to fight, women take up their jobsMining is one big example

Source: TheEconomist | Read more »

BELFASTLİVE: NI artist designs Christmas cards to fundraise for Women’s AidWomen’s Aid NI is set to have its core annual funding of some £140,000 cut in attempts to plug budget gaps

Source: BelfastLive | Read more »

OK_MAGAZİNE: Gareth Gates reveals details 'abuse' by three women on luxury cruise shipPop Idol star Gareth Gates, 39, is singing on a Caribbean cruise ship these days, yet a number of inconsiderate holidayers thought it was funny to mock his stammer

Source: OK_Magazine | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: Makeup artist shares 'game changing' tip for women over 50 to look youngerAccording to one makeup artist, eyeliner could make a “dramatic” difference to mature women.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

OBSERVER_OWL: Watford Women coach pleased with defensive improvement in draw against ReadingWatford Women coach Damon Lathrope is happy with his team's defensive improvement in their 0-0 draw against Reading. The team focused on staying in the game and restricting Reading's chances, which boosted their confidence.

Source: Observer_Owl | Read more »