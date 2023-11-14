Tory Anger at Suella Braverman's Attack on Rishi Sunak

'Narcissistic crap': Tory anger at Suella Braverman after scathing attack on Rishi Sunak. Braverman claimed her support was ‘pivotal’ in Sunak becoming PM and accused him of breaking the promised he had made her. No 10 did not deny Braverman’s explosive claims that Sunak struck a secret political pact with her to guarantee support in his leadership bid – and then went back on his promises.

Cabinet reshuffle 'has been discussed' - as speculation mounts that Rishi Sunak could sack Suella Braverman Rishi Sunak has faced calls to sack Suella Braverman as home secretary following an article she authored in The Times last week.

Rishi Sunak under pressure to sack Suella Braverman as he considers toughening anti-protest lawsHome Secretary Suella Braverman 's political future hangs in the balance with speculation rife at Westminster that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak could carry out a ministerial reshuffle as soon as this week which could see her moved.

Rishi Sunak under pressure to sack Suella Braverman as he considers toughening anti-protest lawsHome Secretary Suella Braverman 's political future hangs in the balance with speculation rife at Westminster that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak could carry out a ministerial reshuffle as soon as this week which could see her moved.

Cabinet reshuffle: Suella Braverman sacked by Rishi Sunak in 'long-term decision' Rishi Sunak has sacked Suella Braverman as Home Secretary as part of a cabinet reshuffle.

Rishi Sunak sacks Suella Braverman as home secretary as he begins reshuffleMr Sunak is beginning his reshuffle with a general election likely to take place within the next 12 months. The cabinet makeup now will probably be the team to fight the next vote.

Rishi Sunak sacks Suella Braverman as home secretary and begins reshuffleMr Sunak is beginning his reshuffle with a general election likely to take place within the next 12 months. The cabinet makeup now will probably be the team to fight the next vote.

