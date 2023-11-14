Two more have gone!

Another double eviction has rocked the Big Brother house – and both Tom and Jenkin have been sent packing. On Monday night, viewers watched the housemates dish out brutal face-to-face nominations, which resulted in Jordan, Jenkin, and Tom not only being put up for eviction but being told they had to leave right away which, of course, led to tears and gasps of horror.

What the rest of the house didn’t know, though, was that the trio were to live in a secret room and watch their every move, while the public voted to evict two of them. The housemate with the least votes to evict would be saved and return to their original gang. After two days of deception, Big Brother finally came clean with the truth, as well as the identities of the two evicted housemates… and the one left standin

