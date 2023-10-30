Former Spanish Football Association President Banned for Inappropriate Kiss

Rubiales kissed Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the trophy presentation following Spain’s victory over England in the World Cup final on August 20, but Hermoso said the kiss was not consensual.

“This case relates to the events that occurred during the final of the FIFA Women’s World Cup on 20 August 2023, for which Mr Rubiales had been provisionally suspended for an initial period of 90 days.“In accordance with the relevant provisions of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, he has 10 days in which to request a motivated decision, which, if requested, would subsequently be published on legal.fifa.com. The decision remains subject to a possible appeal before the FIFA Appeal Committee.

“FIFA reiterates its absolute commitment to respecting and protecting the integrity of all people and ensuring that the basic rules of decent conduct are upheld.”Luis Rubiales has announced he has resigned as Spanish football federation president but says ‘the streets’ know he is innocent.Jorge Vilda has been sacked for clapping, which sounds harsh until you do any kind of research, which is not Matthew Syed’s forte. headtopics.com

It is often said that sport reflects society and considering the sheer state of men’s football, that speaks volumes. It has been a miserable old summer.Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales has been provisionally suspended by FIFA following his conduct at the women’s World Cup final in Sydney last weekend.

