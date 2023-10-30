Former Leeds United Manager Among Favourites for League One Job

A former Leeds United manager is among the favourites for a League One job after a sacking last week. Joey Barton was sacked by Bristol Rovers last week after a disappointing start to the season. Rovers finished firmly in the bottom half last season, though it was their first campaign back in the third tier after Barton led them to promotion from League Two.

Monk has been without a job since leaving Sheffield Wednesday in 2020. He was manager at Elland Road for part of 2016 and 2017 before going on to spend time with Middlesbrough and Birmingham City. Monk hasn't managed a great deal of success during his recent jobs in management, and he is not the only one high in the odds. Former Millwall and Cardiff City boss Neil Harris is second favourite, level with Rovers favourite Ian Holloway.

Leeds United to face Liverpool in Premier League Two Division One Leeds United will take on Liverpool in Premier League Two Division One after their victory against Hertha BSC in the Premier League International Cup. Leeds currently sit 13th in the division, while Liverpool are in eighth place. Read more ⮕

