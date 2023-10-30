Former President of Spain's Football Association banned for three years by FIFA

FIFA's disciplinary committee has ruled that Rubiales, formerly the president of Spain's Football Association (RFEF) breached article 13 of the FIFA disciplinary code with his conduct after the Women's World Cup final, banning him from all football-related activity for three years.

The 46-year-old kissed Hermoso on the lips after she collected her winner's medal following Spain's victory over England in Sydney. She later confirmed that she had not consented to it, sparking a chain of events that included a mass walkout from Spanish players and backroom staff. He was also seen grabbing his crotch after the triumph.Article continues below

He was provisionally suspended when FIFA quickly intervened in August, with the governing body now settling on a three-year ban that will prevent him from being involved in football until 2026.

