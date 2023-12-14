Failures found in Northamptonshire care home inspection

An inspection of a Northamptonshire care home has found failures to maintain a safe and effective service. Medicines were not always being safely administered and infection prevention measures were inconsistent. The care home, Meadow View, provides support for residents living with dementia or a physical disability. The service has declined since its previous 'good' rating and is now rated as 'requires improvement' by the Care Quality Commission.





NorthamptonUK » / 🏆 99. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Best Pubs in Northamptonshire According to TripAdvisorCheck out the top-rated pubs in Northamptonshire according to TripAdvisor. Find new ideas for delicious meals and drinks.

Source: NorthamptonUK - 🏆 99. / 51 Read more »

Mother and daughter to be compensated by West Northamptonshire Council over care concernsA mother and daughter from Northamptonshire are to be paid £1,800 by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) to recognise the distress caused by safeguarding concerns raised about the mother's care not being properly investigated.

Source: NorthamptonUK - 🏆 99. / 51 Read more »

Deputy Prime Minister Urges Nation to Prepare for Power FailuresDeputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden urges the nation to prepare for imminent catastrophic power failures by adding essential items to their Christmas lists.

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Study Evaluates Individual Blood Pressure Responses to Dietary Sodium VariationsDietary sodium intake significantly impacts blood pressure, reveals comprehensive study 🍲❤️🔍 BloodPressure Sodium Salt HealthyEating Hypertension Nutrition HeartHealth Diet Wellness MedicalScience PublicHealth JAMA_current

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

Comparison of Placebo and Aspirin in Patients with Magnetically Levitated Left Ventricular Assist DeviceA randomized trial compared placebo to aspirin with a vitamin K antagonist in patients with a fully magnetically levitated left ventricular assist device. The primary end point was evaluated at 12 months, and patients who continued receiving the treatment group medication were eligible for continued follow-up. The probability of death or major hemocompatibility-related adverse event was lower in the placebo group compared to the aspirin group at both 12 and 24 months.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Woman falls seriously ill after using illegal weight loss drug sold on social mediaA woman who was illegally sold a weight loss drug on social media ended up in A&E vomiting blood. The drug, an unlicensed version of semaglutide, was purchased from Instagram without a prescription. The popularity of the prescribed type 2 diabetes medication, Ozempic, as a weight loss drug led to a rise in off-label prescriptions and a shortage for diabetes patients in the UK. This created an illicit black market for semaglutide 'diet kits' online.

Source: BBCTech - 🏆 81. / 55 Read more »