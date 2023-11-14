Comparison of Placebo and Aspirin in Patients with Magnetically Levitated Left Ventricular Assist Device

Patients with a fully magnetically levitated left ventricular assist device were followed up for 12 months in a randomized trial comparing placebo to aspirin with a vitamin K antagonist. The primary end point was evaluated at 12 months, and patients who continued receiving the treatment group medication were eligible for continued follow-up.

The probability of death or major hemocompatibility-related adverse event was lower in the placebo group compared to the aspirin group at both 12 and 24 months

