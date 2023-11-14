Comparison of Placebo and Aspirin in Patients with Magnetically Levitated Left Ventricular Assist Device

Patients with a fully magnetically levitated left ventricular assist device were followed up for 12 months in a randomized trial comparing placebo to aspirin with a vitamin K antagonist. The primary end point was evaluated at 12 months, and patients who continued receiving the treatment group medication were eligible for continued follow-up.
The probability of death or major hemocompatibility-related adverse event was lower in the placebo group compared to the aspirin group at both 12 and 24 months
United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
MEDİCAL_XPRESS: Study on the Effectiveness of Percutaneous Coronary Intervention in Patients with Stable AnginaA double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial was conducted to determine whether percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) relieves angina more than a placebo procedure in patients with stable angina who are not receiving antianginal medication. The study followed patients for 12 weeks and assessed the angina symptom score as the primary endpoint.
Source: medical_xpress | Read more »
Source: NewsMedical | Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn | Read more »
Source: NewsMedical | Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »
Source: Glasgow_Live | Read more »