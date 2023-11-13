Study on the Effectiveness of Percutaneous Coronary Intervention in Patients with Stable Angina

Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) is frequently performed to reduce the symptoms of stable angina. Whether PCI relieves angina more than a placebo procedure in patients who are not receiving antianginal medication remains unknown.We conducted a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial of PCI in patients with stable angina. Patients stopped all antianginal medications and underwent a 2-week symptom assessment phase before randomization.

Patients were then randomly assigned in a 1:1 ratio to undergo PCI or a placebo procedure and were followed for 12 weeks. The primary end point was the angina symptom score, which was calculated daily on the basis of the number of angina episodes that occurred on a given day, the number of antianginal medications prescribed on that day, and clinical events, including the occurrence of unblinding owing to unacceptable angina or acute coronary syndrome or death. Scores range from 0 to 79, with higher scores indicating worse health status with respect to angin

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NEWSMEDİCAL: Study: Effects of Carbohydrate and Sodium in Sports Drinks for Post-Exercise RehydrationOptimal hydration post-exercise: Study compares sodium and carbohydrate levels in sports drinks for effective rehydration 🏃💦🥤 Rehydration SportsDrinks Athlete Hydration Exercise Sodium Carbohydrate Nutrients_MDPI

Source: NewsMedical | Read more »

NEWSMEDİCAL: Study examines neuroinflammation markers in individuals with post-COVID-19 neuropsychiatric symptomsResearchers have assessed cerebrospinal fluid markers of neuroinflammation in individuals with post-COVID-19 neuropsychiatric symptoms to understand the underlying mechanisms. CSF provides a means to evaluate neuropathology in the central nervous system.

Source: NewsMedical | Read more »

MEDİCAL_XPRESS: Study on Blood Pressure Response to Dietary Sodium IntakeThis study examines the blood pressure response to dietary sodium intake and compares the differences between high-sodium and low-sodium diet groups. The results show significant variations in blood pressure measurements between the two diets.

Source: medical_xpress | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: Vegans Consume More Ultra-Processed Foods, Study FindsIs vegan food REALLY healthier than meat? Top nutritionist ROB HOBSON compares plant-based 'burgers', 'chicken' and 'meat' pies with the real thing... and the results will surprise you

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

NEWSMEDİCAL: Study suggests concomitant antidepressant and statin use could prevent treatment discontinuationA recent study in the journal BMC Medicine evaluates the real-world impact of combining antidepressants with statins in UK adults, revealing lower discontinuation rates but similar efficacy compared to antidepressant-only treatment.

Source: NewsMedical | Read more »

NEWSMEDİCAL: Australian study shows combined genomic screening for major hereditary diseases is cost-effective and health-savingIn an Australian study published in EClinicalMedicine, researchers evaluated the impact of a combined genomic screening program for hereditary breast and ovarian cancer, Lynch syndrome, and familial hypercholesterolemia in young adults.

Source: NewsMedical | Read more »