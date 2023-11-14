Noel Gallagher reportedly dating make-up artist Sally O’Neill after divorce

Noel Gallagher has reportedly struck up a romance with Sally O’Neill, after his divorce with ex-wife Sara MacDonald was finalised. The Oasis singer, 56, is dating the celebrity make-up artist and whisked her off on a secret holiday in Italy last month, according to reports. The Sun reports that Noel has now taken her on tour with him and introduced her to his daughter Anaïs.

A source told the publication: 'Noel has been enjoying the single life but has found something a bit more serious with Sally — and obviously people have quickly made the connection with the name. 'He’s been through a lot in the last year or so with a divorce, which got pretty ugly, but he’s enjoying hanging out with someone new and it seems to be going wel

