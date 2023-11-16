Woman falls seriously ill after using illegal weight loss drug sold on social media

A woman who was illegally sold a weight loss drug on social media told the BBC she ended up in A&E vomiting blood. Maddy, 32, fell seriously ill after using an unlicensed version of semaglutide - the active ingredient in Ozempic - from Instagram. A BBC investigation found unregulated sellers offering semaglutide as a medicine, without prescription, online.

Demand for Ozempic, a prescribed type 2 diabetes medication, spiralled last year after it hit the headlines for being Hollywood's secret weight loss drug - nicknamed the skinny jab.Its soaring popularity led to a rise in off-label prescriptions for weight loss, which triggered global supply issues and created a shortage for diabetes patients in the UK. As pharmacies across the UK struggled to get hold of the medication, an illicit black market selling semaglutide "diet kits" began to flourish online.Delivered by post, these usually contain needles and two vials - one containing a white powder and the other a liquid - which have to be mixed together before the drug can be injecte

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: BBCTECH »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAİLYMAİLCELEB: Emily Ratajkowski Mesmerizes in Inamorata Bikini on InstagramEmily Ratajkowski flashes her supermodel figure in a barely-there bikini from her Inamorata line as she eats a peach in sultry clip

Source: DailyMailCeleb | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: Lisa Kudrow Pays Tribute to Matthew Perry on InstagramLisa Kudrow, the final Friends star to pay tribute to Matthew Perry, shares an old photo of them together on Instagram and expresses her gratitude for his impact on her life.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLCELEB: Lisa Kudrow Pays Tribute to Matthew Perry on InstagramLisa Kudrow shares a heartfelt tribute to her late co-star Matthew Perry on Instagram , expressing her gratitude for his impact on her life.

Source: DailyMailCeleb | Read more »

BELFASTLİVE: Family vows to keep legacy alive after Belfast woman's sudden deathThe family of a Belfast woman have vowed to keep her legacy alive after her sudden death. Paige Brown was 23 when she passed away. The East Belfast woman began to suffer with her mental health after the death of her close friend in year 8 of school. Speaking to Belfast Live, Paige's sister Schannon said it was around this time that Paige started to self harm. Now the family want to send a message of hope to others who are in any sort of mental health difficulties.

Source: BelfastLive | Read more »

GLASGOW_TİMES: Woman sentenced for engaging in sexual activity with patientJill McLaren, a woman working at a secure clinic, has been sentenced for engaging in sexual activity with a patient. She received unpaid work, supervision, and a restriction of movement.

Source: Glasgow_Times | Read more »

METROUK: Woman's Antisemitic Outburst on London BusA woman has unleashed an aggressive ‘antisemitic’ outburst on London bus passengers Her attack first started with ‘only Jews eat McDonald’s’ and it only got worse from there

Source: MetroUK | Read more »