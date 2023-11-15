Woman sentenced for engaging in sexual activity with patient

Jill McLaren, 37, had secret trysts with a man she knew from the secure clinic where she worked. She pleaded guilty to engaging in sexual activity with him and was sentenced to 180 hours of unpaid work and 18 months of supervision. McLaren was also tagged for five months, restricting her movement between 9pm and 6am. The restriction will not apply on Saturdays, Christmas Day, or New Year's Eve.

The court acknowledged her remorse but emphasized that such relationships with individuals with mental disorders are unlawful

