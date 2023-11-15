Arsenal Backs Howard Webb and Receives Definitive Answers on Newcastle United Goal

Ten days ago, Arsenal released an official statement giving their backing to Howard Webb. Arsenal stated that they support the efforts of Chief Refereeing Officer, Howard Webb, and would welcome working together to achieve world-class officiating standards. Now, Howard Webb has given Arsenal the definitive answers they wanted on the Newcastle United winning goal scored by Anthony Gordon. After reviewing all the available camera angles, it was decided that the goal stood.

