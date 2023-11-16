Millions of Women in England to Access Free Contraceptive Pills without GP Appointment

Millions of women in England will soon be able to access free contraceptive pills by going to their local chemist without having to see a GP. The new NHS plans start next month, and they will give women greater choice over where to get the pill and will free up appointments in under pressure GP surgeries. Where women choose the combined oestrogen and progestogen pill, they will need a check-up with a pharmacist to record their blood pressure and weight.

But no checks are needed for the mini-pill (progestogen-only). This is also the case in other settings, NHS England said. NHS chief executive, Amanda Pritchard, said: 'This is really good news for women - we all lead increasingly busy lives, and thanks to this action, rather than making a GP appointment, they can simply pop into their local pharmacy when they need or want to access contraception. 'We will also be expanding services so that more health checks are available for patients on the high street, which is not only better and easier for patients but also frees up NHS time for more GP appointments for those who need them mos

