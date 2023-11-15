Family vows to keep legacy alive after Belfast woman's sudden death

The family of a Belfast woman have vowed to keep her legacy alive after her sudden death. Paige Brown was 23 when she passed away. The East Belfast woman began to suffer with her mental health after the death of her close friend in year 8 of school. Speaking to Belfast Live, Paige's sister Schannon said it was around this time that Paige started to self harm. Now the family want to send a message of hope to others who are in any sort of mental health difficulties.

Read more: NI artist designs Christmas cards to fundraise for Women’s Aid "There was a lack of support available," Schannon added. "Paige passed away on 22nd January 2022 and there aren't enough words to describe how devastated we were and still are every day about Paige's passing. "Although Paige had a history of self harm, she appeared to be in a really good place in her life with her job and friends and her wee dog at home. Although time has passed, we as a family have never and will never move on from Paige's passin

