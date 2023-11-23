Mother and daughter to be compensated by West Northamptonshire Council over care concerns

A mother and daughter from Northamptonshire are to be paid £1,800 by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) to recognise the distress caused by safeguarding concerns raised about the mother's care not being properly investigated. Complaints about her at-home care were raised four separate times to the council, by the daughter and NHS services, over 12 months.

The woman alleges, that because the council did not investigate her complaints properly, the poor quality of her mother's care continued which led to a carer giving her a medication overdose in mid-2022, of which she suffered "lasting damage". In 2020, WNC arranged home care for the woman through provider Cera Care. It was first made aware of safeguarding concerns in June 2021 by her daughter, who said that care workers were not carrying out visits at the agreed time, or following the care plan. READ MORE: West Northamptonshire Council to use iconic bus depot for 'much-needed' homes The council registered her concerns and said it would pass them onto the quality team for "further action





