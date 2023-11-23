Mothers of Defendants Get into Row in Court During Murder Trial

The mothers of two defendants in the trial of a woman gunned down in her own home got into a row in court towards the end of the trial. Ashley Dale was shot dead in the early hours of August 21, 2022, on Leinster Road in the Old Swan area of Liverpool. James Witham, Joseph Peers, Niall Barry and Sean Zeisz were convicted of the 28-year-old's murder on Monday at Liverpool Crown Court after the jury came to an unanimous decision.

The four were also found guilty of conspiracy to murder the council worker's boyfriend Lee Harrison and conspiracy to possess a prohibited weapon, namely a Skorpion submachine gun, and ammunition with intent to endanger life, the Liverpool Echo reports. Ian Fitzgibbon was cleared of the charges, while Kallum Radford was acquitted of assisting an offender. The Echo has now reported that the mum's of Fitzgibbon and Barry got into a row during the trial. It came after a morning of legal arguments on Thursday, November 9, in the absence of the jury ahead of closing speeches





