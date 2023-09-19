Tensions rise in Ashley Dale murder trial as mums of defendants clash

The mums of two of the defendants in the Ashley Dale murder trial locked horns as tensions simmered in the courtroom, it can be revealed today. Ashley, 28, was shot dead in her own home on Leinster Road in Old Swan area of Liverpool in the early hours of August 21 last year.
Four men have now been jailed for a total of 173 years James Witham, Joseph Peers, Niall Barry and Sean Zeisz were on trial at Liverpool Crown Court accused of the council worker's murder, and were all unanimously convicted by a jury on Monday. They were also found guilty of conspiracy to murder Ms Dale's boyfriend Lee Harrison and conspiracy to possess a prohibited weapon, namely a Skorpion submachine gun, and ammunition with intent to endanger life
